Jordan Receives ECCC Faculty Excellence Award
East Central Community College welding instructor Gerald Jordan of Carthage received the college’s 2021 Excellence in Teaching & Learning Award as the outstanding faculty member. College President Brent Gregory presented the award which comes with a $500 check from the ECCC Alumni Association. Jordan has been employed in the college’s Career & Technical Division since 1998.
Cheatham Receives ECCC Award
East Central Community College’s Brenda Cheatham of Philadelphia, administrative assistant to the vice president for student services, received the college’s 2021 Excellence with Class Award as the outstanding staff member during a presentation Nov. 12 by ECCC President Brent Gregory. The award comes with a $500 check from the ECCC Foundation. Cheatham has been employed in the office of Student Services since 2005.
