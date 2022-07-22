ECCC Practical Nursing Graduates

photo courtesy of ECCC

Graduates of East Central Community College’s Practical Nursing Program received special recognition at the annual pinning ceremony held July 21 in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Students who completed the 12-month program and their respective hometowns include (front row, from left) Krystal Anne Butler of Philadelphia, Jeyde Fitsgerald of Brandon, Halie Nicole Day of Philadelphia, Allyah Dominique Thomas of Forest, Shakarra Johnson of Philadelphia, Tinesha Brown of Union, Randi Nicole Rogers of Sebastopol, and Lacy Katherine Palokas of Carthage; and (back row, from left) Taniyah Dionsa Horne of Philadelphia, Brittany Clay of Macon, KeHanna Shardae Holley of Union, Cameo Kiara Odom of Forest, DeMarcus Brown of Meridian, and Chelsi Cris’tel Ricks of Lena. Tinesha Brown was also selected 2022 Practical Nursing Student of the Year and gave the address to graduates.