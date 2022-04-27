ECCC names Elkins director of bands

East Central Community College in Decatur has named Tiffany Elkins as director of bands beginning with the 2022-23 school year.
Elkins has been serving as temporary band director and music instructor at ECCC during the current spring 2022 semester. She will officially begin her new duties on July 1.
In her new role, Elkins will direct the nearly 200-member Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, as well as the college’s Concert Band, Jazz Band, Pep Band, and Percussion Ensemble.
“I am thrilled and honored to be selected as the director of the Wall O’ Sound band and other bands at East Central Community College,” said Elkins. “I hope to continue the tradition of excellence in music education set by Tom Carson and others before me. I am excited to have the opportunity to work with students and colleagues who share my joy and passion for music and the arts. The students I have worked with thus far have impressed me with their dedication, resilience, and optimism, and I want to continue to improve the quality of their education by giving them every opportunity to perform at a high level.”
The late Tom Carson was the longtime director of bands for ECCC. The college’s new Thomas W. Carson Band Hall was officially opened last month.
Elkins received a bachelor’s degree in instrumental music and master’s degree in education from the University of North Alabama in Florence and a master’s degree in trumpet performance from the University of Florida.
Since joining the ECCC faculty in January, Elkins has conducted the college’s Jazz, Concert, and Pep bands and taught Music Appreciation courses. Prior to her time at East Central, she was an adjunct professor of music at the University of North Alabama and a student teaching intern with Florence City Schools, as well as a graduate assistant at both UNA and the University of Florida while working on her master’s degrees.
She has performed with the Huntsville (Ala.) Symphony Orchestra and Shoals (Ala.) Symphony Orchestra, the University of North Alabama and University of Florida bands and ensembles, and at Trinity Episcopal Church in Florence.
Elkins is a member of the Tau Beta Sigma national honorary band sorority, the Association of American Educators, and the International Trumpet Guild.
