ECCC honors alumni at homecoming

Alumni receiving special recognition at East Central Community College’s 2022 Homecoming celebration held Thursday, Oct. 20, on the Decatur campus were (from left) Dr. Shea Hailey ’88 of Collinsville, an interventional cardiologist with Cardiovascular Institute of the South in Meridian, Alumnus of the Year; Melissa Thrash Carleton ’88 of Meridian, deputy attorney general for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, Alumna of the Year; and new Athletic Hall of Fame inductees former Lady Warrior basketball standout Sandy Puckett Keenan ’68 of Rose Hill, a retired school counselor; and former Warrior football standout Brent Bailey ’91 of Canton, Mississippi Central District Public Service Commissioner. Copper etchings of alumni honorees will be permanently displayed in the college’s Memorabilia Room located in Burton Memorial Library and Athletic Hall of Fame honoree etchings will be displayed in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium. The awards presentations were made at the annual Alumni Reception held in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.