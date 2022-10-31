The East Central Community College Foundation Board of Directors selected board officers and approved new board members for 2022-23 at its October 2022 meeting held on the campus in Decatur. Pictured are (front row, from left) Gilbert Thompson of Choctaw, chairperson, and Melissa Carleton of Meridian, secretary-treasurer; and (back from, from left) directors David Boydstun of Louisville, Blue Cleveland of Hickory, Carolyn Huey of Decatur, and Drew Kenna of Forest. Not pictured are Aubry Cox of Carthage, vice chairperson, and new board members Speedy Calvert of Louisville and Greg Shoemaker of Brandon.
ECCC Foundation announces leadership
