ECCC EMT graduates

These students recently completed the Emergency Medical Technician program at East Central Community College in Decatur and were recognized during a special ceremony held Thursday, December 8. Pictured are (from left) MaKaylah McMillen, Courtney Russell, Randy Savell, and Adam Osborne, all of Philadelphia; Briana Rogers of Raleigh, Austin Posey of Philadelphia, Quentin Stephens of Noxapater, Charlita Gibson of Choctaw, Alix Withers of Madden, and Justin Coleman of Philadelphia. At right is instructor Tina Savell. For more information on ECCC’s EMT program, contact Dr. Donna Everett, dean of healthcare education, at deverett@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6316, or visit the website at eccc.edu/healthcare-education. (EC Photo)