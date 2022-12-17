These students recently completed the Emergency Medical Technician program at East Central Community College in Decatur and were recognized during a special ceremony held Thursday, December 8. Pictured are (from left) MaKaylah McMillen, Courtney Russell, Randy Savell, and Adam Osborne, all of Philadelphia; Briana Rogers of Raleigh, Austin Posey of Philadelphia, Quentin Stephens of Noxapater, Charlita Gibson of Choctaw, Alix Withers of Madden, and Justin Coleman of Philadelphia. At right is instructor Tina Savell. For more information on ECCC’s EMT program, contact Dr. Donna Everett, dean of healthcare education, at deverett@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6316, or visit the website at eccc.edu/healthcare-education. (EC Photo)
ECCC EMT graduates
Tags
Trending Video
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Suspect arrested after stealing truck at gunpoint
- Big fourth quarter lifts Meridian over Clinton
- UPDATE: Missing child located in Whynot area
- Storm systems move through Lauderdale County
- Christmas comes early for new nurses at Anderson
- Suspect arrested in Saturday homicide
- Author returns to Meridian bearing gifts for local students
- Lamar athletes make history on signing day
- Mississippi State's Mike Leach listed in critical condition
- Miles Miller makes his mark at Mississippi College
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.