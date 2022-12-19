ECCC electrical utility lineman graduates

These students are the most recent graduates of East Central Community College’s Electrical Utility Lineman program and were recognized during ceremonies held Friday, December 2. Pictured are (from left) James Sims of Meridian, Skylar Porter of Decatur, program instructor Curtis Bradley, Aiden McNelly of Petal, Brayden Hollimon of Ovett, Cantrell Banks of Lake, Chase Hall of Forest, Derrick Ramsey of Meridian, and Byron Dobbins of Purvis. Not pictured were graduates Coleman Hobgood of Meridian and Noah Thornton of Lake. For more information on ECCC’s Electrical Utility Lineman program, contact Dr. Lucretia Williams, director of workforce development, at lwilliams@eccc.edu or call 601-635-6432, or visit the website at www.eccc.edu/upcoming-training. (Submitted Photo)