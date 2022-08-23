East Central Community College in Decatur will recognize four outstanding alumni during the 2022 Homecoming celebration scheduled Thursday, Oct. 20.
Dr. Shea Hailey of Meridian, interventional cardiologist with the Cardiovascular Institute of the South, and Melissa Thrash Carleton of Meridian, deputy attorney general for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, will be recognized as Alumnus and Alumna of the Year, respectively.
Sandy Puckett Keenan of Rose Hill, a former Lady Warrior basketball standout and retired school counselor, and Brent Bailey of Canton, a former Warrior football standout who serves as Central District Public Service Commissioner, are this year’s Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.
Numerous activities are also scheduled as part of ECCC’s 2022 Homecoming celebration.
Festivities this year will begin with a reunion for the 50th Anniversary of the Class of 1972 beginning at 2 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium.
A reception hosted by the ECCC Alumni Association begins at 3 p.m. in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium and is free and open to all alumni and friends of the college. The group’s annual business meeting and the recognition of alumni awards and 50th anniversary classes will begin at 3:50 p.m. in the same location.
Activities continue at Bailey Stadium beginning with Alumni Association Tailgating from 5 to 6:30 p.m. This event is free for current Alumni Association members and $10 for all other alumni and guests.
The ECCC vs. Copiah-Lincoln football game begins at 6:30 p.m. Alumni of the Year will present the game ball and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will serve as honorary team captains. The Homecoming Queen and her court will be presented during halftime followed by the Wall O’ Sound Marching Band which will present its halftime show.
For more information, contact Maria McLeod, director of external relations, at 601-635-6303 or call toll-free 877-462-3222, ext. 303. Her email address is mmcleod@eccc.edu.
