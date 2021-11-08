East Mississippi Realtors® was awarded a $3,500 grant from the National Association of Realtors®’ Housing Opportunity Program to support activities that create and expand affordable housing opportunities.
The grant was used to create a Home Buying 101 video that gives the public the knowledge they need to start the home buying process. East Mississippi REALTORS has hosted in-person Home Buying 101 classes since early 2016, but after the pandemic, wanted to provide a way that the class could be viewed on-line, be easily accessible, and could be reviewed as needed.
“Realtors® build communities and work hard to make the American Dream a reality for millions of Americans each year,” said Betty Oltremari, Executive Director for East Mississippi Realtors®.
“This grant will help raise awareness that home ownership is within reach for those who want it and encourages them to start the process. We tell potential homeowners that they have to start somewhere and getting started is half the job. Our favorite success story was someone who did just that and 18 months later, she closed on her first home and was the first person in her family to ever own a home.”
Nationwide, NAR offers Housing Opportunity Grants to various state and local Realtor® Associations in effort to support a wide range of housing opportunity initiatives, including housing symposia; home buyer education or housing fairs; counseling and financial literacy efforts; housing needs studies; and Realtor® affordable housing education. Because of these Housing Opportunity Grants, homeownership will now be attainable for countless additional families across this community.
The Home Buying 101 video can be found and shared on YouTube and Facebook at East Mississippi Realtors® or on their website homepage at www.emr.realtor.
To speak with someone about the Home Buying 101 video, call 601-485-7113.
