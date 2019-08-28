East Mississippi Correctional Facility recognizes employees of the year

East Mississippi Correctional Facility recently recognized two employees as Employees of the Year for the Management and Training Corporation, District IV in Mississippi.
Re-Entry Coordinator Carolyn Powe was awarded a plaque as Programs Support Services Employee of the Year. Powe facilitates the re-entry program, which provides guidance, direction, and insight to offenders as they prepare to reenter society as productive citizens.
Capt. Jaquan Scott was awarded a plaque as Correctional Officer of the Year. Scott serves as a shift commander and assists in the investigative unit in tracking and confiscating contraband throughout the facility.
The awards were presented by Deputy Warden Ray Rice of Programs, and Deputy Warden Hector Portillo of Operations.
