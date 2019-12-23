Submitted photo
Graduates of East Central Community College’s Surgical Technology program received special recognition during the annual pinning ceremony held Dec. 12 on the campus in Decatur. Students who completed the 12-month program and their hometowns included (front row, from left) Rebecca Gunter of Philadelphia, Ragan Barrett of Philadelphia, Shey Nichols of Newton, and Brooklyn Walker of Louisville; (second row, from left) Kyndall Staats of Philadelphia, Tiffany Hardin of Louisville, and Katlyn Jackson of Conehatta; (third row, from left) Katie Sanders of Carthage and Meagan Barnhart of Florence; and (fourth row, from left) Nanette Lane of Ackerman, Chuck Glover of Decatur, and Bracklin Bufkin of Pulaski.
