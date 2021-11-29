Duong named MOA Optometrist of the Year

Minh Duong, OD, of Primary Eyecare and Optical of Meridian, has been named the 2021 James Brownlee Optometrist of the Year by the Mississippi Optometric Association (MOA).
The association presents the award annually to recognize significant contributions to the profession of optometry and to the public. He was also named a finalist for the 2021 Optometrist Community Service Award.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this award. I consider it the greatest privilege to provide care for adults and children that enables them to maintain their eye health or improve their sight,” Dr. Duong said in a news release.
Dr. Duong is a provider for the Mississippi Vision Foundation’s Third Grade Reading Initiative for those who do not pass the third-grade statewide reading test. Additionally, he donates his services at the Free Clinic in Meridian to provide no charge eye exams for patients whose income is too high to qualify for Medicaid but do not make enough disposable income to purchase commercial plans.
Dr. Duong is an 11-year active member of the Optimist Club and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He has been a member of the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation for over 10 years. He served on the St. Patrick School Advisory Board from 2017-2021, the last three as president. He and his family attend St. Patrick Church. He has also traveled outside the United States to Guatemala, Honduras, and Peru to provide eyecare and glasses.
Dr. Duong was born in Vietnam. He moved to the United States in 1980 and grew up in Athens, Alabama. He is a graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) where he received his BS in Chemistry and Biology. In 2003 he received his Doctorate of Optometry from UAB School of Optometry. He is married to Dr. Thi Bui, also an optometrist, and they are the parents of three children.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.