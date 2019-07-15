Dr. Umer Tariq joins Rush Cardiology

Rush Health Systems has announced that Umer Tariq, MD is joining Charles Davenport, MD, Norrapol Wattanasuwan, MD, Sondra Odom, AG-ACNPC, Darlene Ortego, FNP-C, Suzanne Weaver, ACNP-BC, and the staff of Rush Cardiology. He is now accepting patients at the Rush Professional Office Building located at 1800 12th street in Meridian.
Dr. Tariq received his medical degree from Aga Khan University Medical School in Karachi, Pakistan. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio and a fellowship in Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology at Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center and George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
“I am excited to be a member of the Rush Cardiology team,” said Dr. Tariq. “I look forward to providing patients in Meridian and the surrounding area with the quality of care that they have come to expect.”
As a board certified, Interventional Cardiologist, Dr. Tariq is trained in non-surgical techniques to diagnose and treat certain conditions that affect the heart including: Coronary Artery Disease, Valvular Heart Disease, Peripheral Artery Disease, Aortic Disease and Adult Congenital Heart Disease. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 601-703-9224.
Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse medical system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 104-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of 7 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers. Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region. Rush Health Systems includes Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, MS; The Specialty Hospital of Meridian, MS; Medical Foundation, Inc., Laird Hospital, Union, MS; H.C. Watkins Hospital, Quitman, MS; Scott Regional Hospital, Morton, MS; John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital, DeKalb, MS, and Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, AL. For more information, please visit rushhealthsystems.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
