Dr. Lee Valentine visits state capitol

Dr. Lee Valentine, a family medicine specialist and Associate Program Director and faculty for EC Health Net Rural Family Residency Program at Rush Hospital and Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian, served as Legislative Doctor of the Day at the Capitol on Feb. 5. In that capacity, Dr. Valentine was available to provide emergency medical treatment to lawmakers and staff. Dr. Valentine is pictured with Sen. Jeff Tate, who introduced him.
