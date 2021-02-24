Dr. Jessica Gordon joins Alliance Health Center

Alliance Health Center has announced that Jessica Gordon, DO, is the new Medical Director for Bridges and Reflections Adolescent Unit.
Dr. Gordon will be treating and caring for males and females ages 12 through 17 with mental health disorders. She graduated from Mississippi College and received her DO from the University of Pikeville-Kentucky College of Osteopathic Medicine, Pikeville, KY.
According to a news release, Dr. Gordon and the treatment team's goal is to the break the cycle of teenage depression, anger and rebellion through inpatient treatment in a supportive environment and treatment that is tailored to meet each individual's needs. Alliance's program for adolescents consists of short-term stabilization, including medication, group and recreational therapy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.