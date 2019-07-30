Dr. Jeffrey J. Grondin joins Rush Health Systems

Rush Health Systems has announced that Jeffrey J. Grondin, MD, a Pulmonary/Critical Care Specialist, is joining Pulmonologist and Chief Medical Officer Fred Duggan, MD. Beginning July 31, he will be accepting new patients on the second floor of Rush Medical Group located at 1800 12th Street in Meridian.
Dr. Grondin received his medical degree from Saba University School of Medicine in The Bottom, Caribbean Netherlands. He completed his residency in Internal Medicine and fellowship in Pulmonary/Critical Care at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.
Dr. Grondin is looking forward to starting his practice in Meridian. “I enjoy the small town feel of Meridian but also appreciate that Meridian is growing and has so much to offer my family," he said in a news release. “Rush instantly made me feel like a part of their team, and I look forward to providing respiratory care to the patients in Meridian and the surrounding area.”
Dr. Grondin will provide treatment for patients with COPD, asthma, chronic lung infections, respiratory failure and lung cancer. In addition, he will provide the following services: intensive care consultations, diagnostic bronchoscopy, endobronchial ultrasound, ultrasound thoracentesis, pulmonary function studies, methacholine challenge and smoking cessation. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 601-703-9285.
Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse medical system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 104-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of 7 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers.
Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region. Rush Health Systems includes Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, The Specialty Hospital of Meridian, Medical Foundation, Inc., Laird Hospital, Union, H.C. Watkins Hospital, Quitman, Scott Regional Hospital, Morton, John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital, DeKalb, and Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. For more information, please visit rushhealthsystems.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.