Dr. Jason DeFatta joins Rush Health Systems

Rush Health Systems has announced that Jason DeFatta, DO is joining Leslie Brooks Gray, MD, Johnathan Lee, MD, Kevin Ward, MD, and LeAnn Sullivan, ACNP.
He is now accepting new patients at his offices located on the third floor of the Rush Professional Office Building located at 1800 12th Street in Meridian.
Dr. DeFatta is a Hattiesburg native and received his medical degree from William Carey University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Hattiesburg, MS. He completed his residency in General Surgery through Henry Ford Health System in Detroit, Michigan.
“My wife, Jackie, and I are excited to be coming back home to Mississippi and to be planting roots in Meridian,” said Dr. DeFatta in a news release. “After spending five years in Michigan, we know that ‘Southern Hospitality’ is real and that there is no place like home, especially in the South. I am truly blessed to be joining the Rush Family and am looking forward to continuing on the path that God has set before me, giving me the opportunity to serve the city of Meridian to the best of my abilities.”
Dr. DeFatta is specially trained in Minimally Invasive Laparoscopic, Robot-Assisted, and Endoscopic Surgery.
His specialties include hernia repair, gallbladder removal, thyroid/parathyroid removal, skin and soft tissue biopsy/excision and vascular access surgery. For more information or to schedule an appointment, please call 601-703-9223.
Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse medical system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 104-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of 7 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers. Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region.
Rush Health Systems includes Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, The Specialty Hospital of Meridian, Medical Foundation, Inc., Laird Hospital, Union, H.C. Watkins Hospital, Quitman, Scott Regional Hospital, Morton John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital, DeKalb and Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama. For more information, please visit rushhealthsystems.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.