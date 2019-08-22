Dr. Edward Smith joins Rush Health Systems

Rush Health Systems has welcomed Edward Smith, MD, Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Spine Surgeon.
Smith, a graduate of Tulane University School of Medicine, completed his orthopaedic residency at Tulane University and orthopaedic spine surgery fellowship at Brown University.
He treats degenerative disorders of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine, spine trauma, and spine deformity.
He performs a number of procedures including: cervical disc replacement, lumbar microdiscectomy, reconstructive surgery of the cervical, thoracic and lumbar spine for decompressing neural structures and restoring structural integrity and alignment of the spinal column and revision spine surgery. In addition to traditional open techniques he offers minimally invasive techniques when appropriate.
Smith is excited to join Rush Medical Group and wants his patients to know that they no longer have to travel out of town for spine surgery.
"Patients can rest assured they are getting excellent spine care with modern techniques and cutting-edge technology right here at home," he said in a news release.
Rush Health Systems is the largest, most diverse medical system in East Mississippi and West Alabama. With a 104-year legacy of medical innovation, quality care and service to others, Rush Health Systems is comprised of 7 hospitals and more than 30 clinics, with 250 staff and contracted physicians and 95 advanced-practice providers. Rush is the largest non-governmental employer in the region.
Rush Health Systems includes Rush Foundation Hospital in Meridian, The Specialty Hospital of Meridian, Medical Foundation, Inc., Laird Hospital, Union, H.C. Watkins Hospital, Quitman, Scott Regional Hospital, Morton, John C. Stennis Memorial Hospital, DeKalb, and Choctaw General Hospital in Butler, Alabama For more information, please visit rushhealthsystems.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
