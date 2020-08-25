Dr. Barbara Goodman elected to MAFP board

Barbara B. Goodman, MD, of Meridian, was elected to the Mississippi Academy of Family Physicians Foundation Board of Trustees for a 3-year term.
She is a board-certified family physician who has practiced at Primary Care Associates in Meridian since 1997. Prior to that, she worked for the Mississippi State Department of Health
A native of Eupora, Dr. Goodman earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and her medical degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. She completed her internship and residency in family medicine at the University of Mississippi Medical Center Family Medicine Residency Program. For the past 22 years she has served as a clinical instructor and preceptor for the UMMC Family Medicine Department.
Dr. Goodman was voted Best Primary Care Physician in 2019 by The Meridian Star. She placed second in the same vote three years earlier.
Dr. Goodman is involved as an alumnus of UMMC, serving on the Medical Alumni Board since 2007 and as the past president of the UMMC Medical Alumni Chapter. In addition to MAFP membership, she is a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians and the Mississippi State Medical Association.
###
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.