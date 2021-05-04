Dr. Andrea Skelton joins Alliance Health Center

Dr. Andrea Skelton has joined the Alliance Health Center medical staff as an adult psychiatrist.
She will be seeing adults on the "Transitions" Dual Diagnosis Inpatient Unit, senior adults on "Milestones" and adults on "Next Step" a day treatment program 5 days per week for depression, anxiety and mood disorders.
She received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Alabama and her Doctor of Medicine from St. Matthew's University School of Medicine, Grand Cayman, British West Indies. Her experience includes holistic evidence-based treatment plans for a variety of mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, personality, psychotic, neurocognitive disorders and Spravato treatment for adults with treatment resistant depression.
Dr. Skelton also treats addiction issues and is experienced in using Suboxone. She is originally from Mississippi and looks forward to residing in the South with her family.
