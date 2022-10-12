Donors to ECCC football honored

East Central Community College honored two more donors to its The Coaches 20 program during ceremonies Thursday, Sept. 29, prior to the Warriors’ game against visiting Southwest Mississippi Community College at Bailey Stadium on campus. Shown (from left) are ECCC President Dr. Brent Gregory, with donor Wallace Strickland of Meridian, and ECCC Director of Athletics Paul Nixon, with donor Philip Prince of Philadelphia. Strickland is retired president and CEO of Rush Health Systems (now Ochsner Rush Health), and Prince is co-owner of Prince Oil Company with headquarters in Philadelphia. Warrior Head Football Coach Ken Karcher established The Coaches 20 when he began his tenure 10 years ago for those who wanted to support the college’s football program.
