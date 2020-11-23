Donation brings newest technology to MCC program lab 

From candy to chips to sodas, vending machines are a common sight. Thanks to a donation to Meridian Community College’s Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program, a different vending machine is now at home in a career and technical program lab.
MSC, a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations products and services, has placed one of its inventory vending machines on the MCC campus – inside the Gene Haas Advanced Manufacturing Center.
Found on plant floors, the inventory vending machine allows workers to check out and check-in tools and supplies loaded into the machine and are needed for tasks the worker is doing. “It’s a go-to standard, especially with second or third shifts where there may not be a supervisor to let them into (the supply) cabinets to approve things, to sign off of things,” said Glenn Brown of MSC outside sales. Also, Brown said businesses could keep track of spending and minimize losses using this machine.
“This is going to help manage our inventory, and it’s going to show students what it’s like in the real world,” said Brian Warren, MCC Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program coordinator and chair for the Industrial Technology Division. Warren noted many schools still use tool bins and rooms for supplies. “You go out to industry now, and they’re using vending machines. So, it won’t be such a learning curve for our students because they’re already going to be using inventory management,” he said.
Brown said MCC was the only school in Mississippi that he knew that had this machine. “This was a donation from MSC,” Warren said, adding, normally, a school does not qualify to have an inventory vending machine placed. “Because we have a new lab and we’ve partnered with the company, they’ve helped us with this,” he said.
MCC student Jody Solomon, 21, of Meridian is excited to see the new equipment and is eager to learn more in the Precision Machining Engineering Technology Program. “This was what I wanted to do. I was going to Mississippi State University first and I didn’t like my civil engineering program, so I came home and started looking at the MCC program.
“I happened across this one, and it seemed to fit the best for what I like to do. I like being hands-on and making stuff every day is what calls me,” Solomon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.