Detention officers receive certificates at MCC

Eight adult detention officers from Lauderdale and Neshoba counties received their certificates after completing 96 hours from the Adult Detention Officer Training Program at Meridian Community College.
The training provides detention officers with the skills and knowledge they need to provide care, custody and control of various custody levels within detention centers. The course is required for every detention officer by the State of Mississippi Board on Jail Officers Standards and Training.
Receiving their certificates were Amy Freeman, Christine Lopez, Christopher McNeil, and Zachary Shults, all with the Lauderdale County Detention Facility; and Brian Hyatt, Christopher Malone, Jason Savell, and Jerry Waiter, all from the Neshoba County Detention Facility.
