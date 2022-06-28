Detention officers complete training program

Nine adult detention officers from Lauderdale and Neshoba counties received their certificates after completing 96 hours in the Adult Detention Officer Training Program at Meridian Community College.
The training provides detention officers with the skills and knowledge they need to provide care, custody, and control of various custody levels within detention centers. The course is required for every detention officer by the State of Mississippi Board on Jail Officers Standards and Training.
Receiving their certificates were Cierra Lahr, Christian Breedlove, and Devin Nowell, all with the Neshoba County Detention Facility; and Brittani Waggoner, Gage Clayton, Jalyseia Franklin, Freddie Watson, Deneka McCane, and James Maye, all from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.