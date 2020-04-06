Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson announced the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is accepting proposals for the Federal-State Marketing Improvement Program.
Partners and collaborators may be private or public, for-profit or nonprofit entities.
FSMIP is funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and provides matching funds on a competitive basis to state departments of agriculture, state colleges and universities and other appropriate state agencies.
The purpose is to assist in exploring new market opportunities for U.S. food and agricultural products and to encourage research and innovation aimed at improving the efficiency and performance of the marketing system.
Proposals must fit into one of the four project types: agricultural product distribution (handling, storage, processing, transportation, and distribution); cooperative development (cooperation among Federal and State agencies, producers, industry organizations, and others in the development and effectuation of research and marketing programs to improve the distribution processes); economic research to clarify marketing barriers and opportunities, including regulatory compliance costs; and agricultural product development.
Proposals must have a strong marketing focus, must involve research, and the primary beneficiaries must be agricultural producers and agribusinesses.
Additionally, proposals may address topics dealing with any level of the marketing chain including direct, wholesale, and retail as well as issues of importance at the State, multi-State, or national level. Training or education related proposals must include a research component that tests its effects on the marketing goals. Examples of previously funded projects include economic impact and consumer awareness studies, feasibility studies, and exploring value-added opportunities for specific commodities.
Federal funds awarded through FSMIP projects must be matched dollar-for-dollar by non-federal funds and/or in-kind resources. Funding will not be awarded to projects that solely benefit one individual or one agribusiness.
Applications must be received by MDAC by 5 p.m. on May 1.
For additional information visit the Alerts and Announcement section of www.mdac.ms.gov or contact Michael Lasseter at michaelL@mdac.ms.gov or (601) 359-1120.
