Deaconess HomeCare has been named a top agency of the 2019 HomeCare Elite, a recognition of the top-performing home health agencies in the United States.
For 14 years, HomeCare Elite has annually identified the top 25 percent of Medicare-certified agencies and highlighted the top 100 and top 500 agencies overall.
Deaconess HomeCare, a provider of home health services in Meridian, is part of LHC Group, a national provider of in-home healthcare services operating in 35 states and the District of Columbia.
The ranking is developed by ABILITY® Network, a leading information technology company helping providers and payers simplify the administrative and clinical complexities of healthcare. It is sponsored by DecisionHealth, part of the H3.Group.
HomeCare Elite agencies are determined by an analysis of performance measures in quality outcomes, best practices implementation, patient experience, quality improvement and consistency, and financial health.
In order to be considered, an agency must be Medicare-certified and have data for at least three outcomes in Home Health Compare. Out of 8,818 agencies considered, 2,207 are recognized on the 2019 HomeCare Elite winners list overall.
