Culpepper joins Community Bank

Scott Pickering, Chief Executive Officer for Community Bank’s Pine Belt Region, has announced that Dusty Culpepper recently joined Community Bank as Business Development Officer.
A native of Meridian, Culpepper will focus on growing his loan and deposit portfolio as well as customer relationships in the East Mississippi and West Alabama area.
Culpepper is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Communications.
Active in his community, Culpepper is on the Lauderdale County School Board, East Central Mississippi Fellowship of Christian Athletes Board of Directors, Leadership Lauderdale Executive Team and is a certified “7 Habits of Highly Effective People” facilitator.
Culpepper is also a member of the 186th Air Operations Group of the Mississippi Air National Guard.
Culpepper is married to Tori, together they have three children, Mary Ashley, Cal and Cade. Together they reside in Meridian, Mississippi.
