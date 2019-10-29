BankPlus has announced three local promotions.
The company said in a news release that Scott Culpepper was recently promoted to City President of Meridian.
Culpepper has more than 27 years of experience in the banking industry and has been with BankPlus for seven years. He holds a Bachelor’s in Management and Economics from the University of Southern Mississippi and completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Culpepper and his wife, Sheri, have two sons, Andrew and Matthew and reside in Meridian. He is actively involved in Northcrest Baptist Church, Downtown Optimist Club of Meridian and Lauderdale County USM Alumni.
BankPlus also announced that Leon Harris was recently promoted to president of East Central Mississippi.
Harris has more than 49 years of experience in the banking industry and has been with BankPlus for over 17 years.
A native of Newton, Harris is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He also completed the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Harris and his wife Cynthia have two daughters, Audra Warhol and Kristen Thorne. He is active in the community and his involvement includes organizations, such as The United Way of East Mississippi, Meridian Rotary Club, and Alliance for Growth and Banker’s Roundtable.
The company also announced that Tim Davis was promoted to City President of Quitman.
With over 33 years of experience in the banking industry, Davis has been with BankPlus for 30 of them.
A native of Stonewall, Davis is a graduate of the University of Mississippi. He is also a graduate of the Louisiana School of Banking. Tim and his wife, Regina, have one son, Evan, and enjoy volunteering together.
BankPlus, with total assets of more than $2.9 billion, has more than 57 banking offices in 32 Mississippi communities. BankPlus offices are located in Belzoni, Brandon, Byram, Canton, Clinton, Durant, Flora, Flowood, Gluckstadt, Hernando, Holly Bluff, Horn Lake, Isola, Jackson, Lexington, Madison, Meridian, Newton, Olive Branch, Pearl, Picayune, Pickens, Poplarville, Quitman, Ridgeland, Shubuta, Southaven, Stonewall, Tchula, Tupelo, Waynesboro and Yazoo City.
