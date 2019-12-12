Council of the Navy League honors top Sailors, Marines

Submitted photo
Recently retired Mississippi U.S. Congressman Gregg Harper, left, joins the Sailors and Marines who were honored by the Mississippi Council of the Navy League during its annual meeting at Northwood Country Club Dec. 10. Military members of the Year from various commands on board NAS Meridian include AC1 Nathan Woodlee, Naval Air Station Meridian Senior Sailor of the Year; LS1 Ryan Engles, Naval Technical Training Center Sailor of the Year; Lt. Kirt McKay, VT-7 Navy Instructor Pilot of the Year; Rick Justice, Navy League President; CAPT Mark Maholchic, VT-7 Marine Instructor Pilot of the Year; Gunnery Sgt Chandra Drayton, Marine Aviation Training Support Squadron One Instructor of the Year; and YN1 Jennifer Purcell, Navy Operational Support Center Staff Senior Sailor of the Year. Not pictured are HM1 Michael Wilson, Naval Branch Health Clinic Senior Sailor of the Year; Lt. Sean Taylor, VT-9 Navy Instructor Pilot of the Year; and CAPT Richard Dunlap, VT-9 Marine Instructor Pilot of the Year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.