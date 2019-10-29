Cook Out opens in Meridian; Huey Magoo's plans franchise

Hamburger chain restaurant Cook Out has opened in Meridian, according to Laura Carmichael, the city's community development director.
A post on the company's Facebook page from Monday said the business at 1219 South Frontage Road was open for "fresh burgers, shakes and BBQ."
The Meridian location is the fifth Cook Out in Mississippi, among restaurants in Columbus, Hattiesburg and Jackson, according to the company's website.
Huey Magoo’s, a fast food restaurant specializing in chicken tenders, announced Tuesday plans to open a location in Meridian.
Franchisees Buddy Powell, Stacy Powell and Kristin Orr will also open restaurants in Jackson, Gulport, Southaven and other locations in Mississippi, according to a news release.
The first location is scheduled to open in April 2020.
Huey Magoo’s co-founders Matt Armstrong and Thad Hudgens met while playing golf at the University of Mississippi, the release said.
“Ole Miss is where the Huey Magoo’s story began, and we couldn’t be any happier to see the company expand into the region and all over the Southeast,” according to a statement from Armstrong and Hudgens.
The location of the Meridian restaurant has not been finalized, a spokesperson for the franchise said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.