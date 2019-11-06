Emerging and veteran construction contractors interested in building capacity, adding credibility and gaining access to capital and credit are encouraged to enroll in the Mississippi Development Authority’s Advanced Construction Management Training program, which will be held in Hattiesburg.
The program kicks off at 6 p.m. on Nov. 12, at the Hattiesburg Intermodal Center, located at 308 Newman Street.
The eight-week workshop series covers relevant topics for construction contractors seeking to increase operations and bonding capacity through hands-on projects and advanced instruction.
Participants must enroll or already be enrolled in the Mississippi Contractor Procurement Network system, mscpc.com, to take part in the program. Additionally, each contractor must agree to attend at least seven of the eight sessions to successfully complete the program and receive a certificate of completion.
The kick-off session will be facilitated by Norman Roussell, author of the series and the award-winning Contractor’s College. The workshops will be held Tuesday evenings from 6 p.m.- 9 p.m. The program schedule is:
Nov. 12 Kick-off and The Art and Science of Business Planning
Nov. 19 Building Business Credit in 120 Days
Nov. 26 Introduction to OSHA
Dec. 3 Responding to Bids and RFPs: Bid Better
Dec. 10 Construction Project Management
Dec. 17 Understanding Construction Contracts
Jan. 7 Construction Estimating: Part I
Jan. 14 Construction Estimating: Part I
The series is sponsored by MDA, the city of Hattiesburg and the South Mississippi Contract Procurement Center.
Seating is limited, and eligibility requirements must be met. Interested contractors may view eligibility requirements and register by visiting mscpc.com and selecting “Events Calendar” and then “Nov. 12.” For more information, contact Michelle Bernard with MDA’s Minority and Small Business Development Division at (601) 359-6678 or mbernard@mississippi.org.
