A family entertainment center that was expected to open at Bonita Lakes Mall this month may not be ready for its grand opening until the summer, according to the property owner.
Andy Weiner, president of RockStep Capital, said construction of Hype Indoor Adventures is complete and crews are beginning to install equipment in the former Sears space, but some of the equipment is delayed in China.
He said training could begin in May.
The 93,000 square-foot facility is expected to feature trampolines, ropes courses, batting cages, virtual reality, axe throwing and indoor electric go-karts.
