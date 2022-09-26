Confait named EMBDC membership director

Musician, businessman and music promoter Dan Confait has added a new gig as Membership Director for the East Mississippi Business Development Corporation.
“I’m excited to help others enjoy the benefits that EMBDC membership has brought to me,” Confait said. “I grew up in this community. I love it here. I’ve seen firsthand how working together can make it grow to benefit us all.”
His DC Guitar Studio has provided musical instruction and instruments since 2019 in historic downtown Meridian. He also operates a DC Guitar Studio near Jackson.
The EMBDC, a not-for-profit organization, is the chamber of commerce and economic development agency for Meridian and Lauderdale County.
Confait, born in South Africa, spent most of his childhood in Meridian. He graduated from West Lauderdale High School in 2005. A guitarist and singer, he studied and performed music at Meridian Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, then spent some time on the road as a touring musician.
In March 2014, he founded DC Guitar Studio in Madison, just north of Jackson. What began as a guitar instruction business quickly expanded to become a guitar and guitar accessories shop, and to add instruction on other instruments.
After two years, the studio moved to larger quarters in nearby Gluckstadt, with an expanded retail store. It now teaches more than 200 students, offering lessons in several stringed instruments, drums, piano and voice.
Confait and his family – wife Cassie and children Jax, Lyla and Owen – moved back home to Meridian in 2017. After graduating with the 2018-19 class of the EMBDC’s Leadership Lauderdale program, Confait opened a Meridian location of DC Guitar Studio in November 2019.
He now serves his childhood community as Vice President of the Jimmie Rodgers Foundation Board of Directors and a member of the Arts and Community Event Society. In 2021, he co-founded Queen City Oktoberfest, a multivenue concert production that’s now part of Meridian’s Fall Festival. He also organizes and promotes other musical events in East Mississippi.
"We are beyond excited to have Dan as part of our EMBDC staff," EMBDC CEO Bill Hannah said in a news release. "His talent, energy and creativity, along with his passion for Meridian, makes him a perfect choice to grow our organization and our community.”
