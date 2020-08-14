Community Foundation of East Mississippi awards grant to Lauderdale County Animal Shelter

Submitted photo
The Community Foundation of East Mississippi recently awarded the Lauderdale County Animal Shelter with a $2,000 grant. The money will be used to purchase puppy and kitten vaccines, along with rabies vaccinations for age appropriate pets. The shelter will also use the funds to buy kennel cough vaccines and deworming medication to help ensure we are adopting out healthy animals. Pictured are Amy Jacob, CFEM Office Manger, Chloe Jacob, CFEM Summer Intern and Rocky Rockette, Lauderdale County Animal Shelter Director.
