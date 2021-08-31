The Community Foundation for Mississippi (CFM) recently announced an extension of its COVID-19 reimbursement grant program, which was established during the 2020 legislative session as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act. Organizations in the Foundation’s 22-county service area can apply for reimbursement awards for COVID-19 response related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 30, 2021.
The Community Foundation has more than $1 million remaining to support food pantries in its service area. The Mississippi legislature lifted the previous funding cap for food pantries through Senate Bill 2221, which means there is no limit to the reimbursement amount for eligible food pantries.
CFM is encouraging all eligible food pantries and nonprofits in its service area to apply for a reimbursement grant. Organizations that previously received funding are eligible to apply for another round of funding. There are no restrictions on the number of grants that can be provided to qualified food pantries. The funding cap for nonprofit organizations remains at $12,000, but organizations that did not receive the full allotment can apply for additional funds.
Organizations interested in applying for funding can visit www.mscaresgrant.com. All applications, reimbursement requests, and supporting documents must be submitted by 5 p.m. Friday, January 15, 2022.
