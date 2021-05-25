Community building sets the stage for job creation

A friend I worked with for many years was fond of saying that economic development is no sport for the short-winded.
It’s not an event, it’s a process. It’s not a sprint, it’s a marathon.
Central to that process is building the community from within. Successful communities understand that community development precedes economic development.
The East Mississippi Business Development Corporation embraces this understanding. Its leadership recognizes that while immediate job creation is important, a long-term strategy that develops the community’s and region’s assets is essential for any gains to be sustainable and for further growth to occur.
What does community development look like from EMBDC’s perspective? Obviously, there are the elements directly related to attracting new jobs and investment, such as the recent development of the I-20/59 industrial park. Being prepared in this way is essential to compete on major projects.
But having a good site isn’t enough. The workforce must be educated, reliable and adaptable, the community attractive, and the quality of life high. EMBDC recognizes this and takes the long-term view in building community and workforce capacity.
The Phil Hardin Foundation, where I work, is in the community-building business through our support of initiatives that strengthen our local and state educational systems and that give children and young adults access to educational opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise enjoy.
We partner with the EMBDC Foundation on the Mississippi Scholars and Tech Masters program, which beginning in the ninth grade incentivizes high school students in Meridian and Lauderdale County public schools to take a rigorous curriculum that will make them career or college ready when they graduate.
Every year, scores of students from all five high schools graduate with a cash award and special recognition for sticking with their plan for four years. This program for which EMBDC is the catalyst is part of a long-term process to help make our workforce stronger.
So, too, is Franklin-Covey’s “Leader in Me” program now well established in elementary and middle schools in Meridian. It was EMBDC that first recognized the potential of this program to instill self-discipline, academic motivation and a greater sense of life’s possibilities in schoolchildren, to theirs and the community’s ultimate benefit. They brought it to school leaders, the Hardin Foundation and others in the community who agreed to support it.
This is the kind of seed-planting whose fruits in economic development may not be immediately evident, but which will pay dividends years down the road. It’s an early milepost in the marathon.
It’s also reflective of EMBDC’s understanding – shared with the Hardin Foundation, among others – that without a strong and cohesive education system, a community can’t compete economically. That’s why at every turn our economic development organization is working with and touting the importance of enhancing our uncommon educational assets here, from pre-K through graduate school.
Another element of community building is uniting people for a common purpose. Historically, the Meridian area’s achilles heel in economic development has been a tendency toward factionalism and division.
EMBDC has worked successfully in recent years to overcome that historical hindrance, bringing together private and public sector leaders to meet immediate economic opportunities and challenges, while developing new leaders through its Leadership Lauderdale program.
Through the simple act of convening people with the ability to get things done and asking them to step up on behalf of their community, EMBDC is helping to change a culture of conflict to a culture of cohesion. The change hasn’t come overnight. It has taken a lot of hard work and persistence. But it is happening.
Where are the results? Some wonder when the big payoff is coming in terms of a major project. That day will be here sooner rather than later.
Yet we must acknowledge that for years, even decades, Meridian and East Mississippi fell behind while other areas of our state and region surged ahead. It has taken several years – the first steps in the process, the first few miles of the marathon – to begin rebuilding our capacity.
And that capacity in terms of community support still has much room to grow, particularly in light of where some of our successful peer communities are in the level of financial support they provide their economic development organizations.
A lean EMBDC is nevertheless helping to advance the process. Look around and you will see signs of workforce education, community revitalization and quality of life improvements that are the necessary prerequisites to job creation in both new and existing business and industry.
While the short-winded may drop out of the running, EMBDC and the business and community leaders it helps bring together are in it for the duration. Only steadfast persistence over the long haul will win the race.
Lloyd Gray, who grew up in Meridian, is executive director of The Phil Hardin Foundation.
