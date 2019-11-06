Community Bank supports Hope Village in Meridian

Submitted photo 

Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to Hope Village for Children in Meridian, an organization that helps children affected by abuse, neglect or abandonment. Pictured are Community Bank employees and staff from Hope Village. 

Submitted photo 

