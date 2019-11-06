Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to Hope Village for Children in Meridian, an organization that helps children affected by abuse, neglect or abandonment. Pictured are Community Bank employees and staff from Hope Village.
Community Bank supports Hope Village in Meridian
Submitted photo
Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to Hope Village for Children in Meridian, an organization that helps children affected by abuse, neglect or abandonment. Pictured are Community Bank employees and staff from Hope Village.
Services: Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Family Life Church, Quitman, with burial to follow in Archusa Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Friday, Nov. 8, from 6-8 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's Chapel, Quitman and one hour prior to services.
Services: Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, 11 a.m., at Antioch Baptist Church. Burial: Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: Friday, Nov. 8 from 6-7 p.m., at Berry and Gardner's OP Chapel and one hour prior to services at the church.
Mr. Tony Frye, age 79, of Meridian, and formerly of Seabrook, Texas passed away on Nov. 3, 2019, at his residence. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Upon graduating from high school, Tony attended Virginia Tech and graduated with a degree in Mechanic…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.