Charles W. Nicholson, Jr., Chairman of the Board for Community Bank of Mississippi, has announced the promotion of Justin C. Martin and R. Scott Pickering.
“Community Bank is proud to continue our succession plan, by naming two outstanding representatives of Community Bank to the position of Regional Chief Executive Officer. Both Martin and Pickering are tasked with leading the daily operations of their respective regions, and we look forward to their continued success within their new roles.” stated Nicholson in a news release.
Martin has been named Chief Executive Officer for the Metro Jackson Region. Martin joined Community Bank in 2007, where he began as Assistant Vice President in Brandon, he was later named Executive Vice President while in Tupelo, and most recently served in the Pine Belt Region as first, Chief Operating Officer then being named Chief Executive Officer.
Pickering has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer for the Pine Belt Region. Pickering has spent the entirety of his 12 year banking career with Community Bank, most recently serving as President, Jones County Division. Prior to assuming that role, Pickering served as Executive Vice President in Laurel and while on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, was able to grow from Loan Officer to Senior Vice President.
“It has been an honor to watch both of these distinguished leaders develop, pushing Community Bank to new heights. Their leadership is respected across our footprint and we look forward to their success in their new roles” said Gregory A. Moore, President and CEO, Community Bank of Mississippi in a news release.
