U-Haul Company of Mississippi has announced that Collinsville Car Care has signed on as a U-Haul® neighborhood dealer to serve the Collinsville community.
Collinsville Car Care at 8879 Hwy. 19 N. will offer U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes, according to a news release.
Normal business hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Reserve U-Haul products at this location by calling 601 693-1838 or visiting https://www.uhaul.com/Locations/Truck-Rentals-near-Collinsville-MS-39325/037703/ today.
