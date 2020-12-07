College roots runs deep with MCCer of the Month Robin Gunn

A Meridian Community College alumna, Dr. Robin Gunn has a close connection to the College.
“All of my immediate family graduated from MCC, and many of them attended nursing school here,” Gunn said.
Gunn, an Associate Degree Nursing Program instructor, is MCCer of the Month for December. The MCC Foundation bestows this honor, and it spotlights outstanding faculty and staff members for the work they do for the College. The award comes with a $250 stipend.
Though now in her 14th year of service to the College, Gunn’s first professional job after she graduated from MCC was that as a registered nurse in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Anderson Regional Health System – then known as Jeff Anderson Hospital. Her work in the unit allowed her to assist in the birth of her nieces and nephews. “All are precious memories that I will never forget,” she said of the experience.
The Enterprise native earned a bachelor of science degree in 1998 from the University of Southern Mississippi, a master of science in nursing in 2005 from William Carey College, and a doctorate in nursing education and administration in 2015 from William Carey University. She also received a specialty certification as a Certified Nurse Educator in 2012.
She counts getting her Ph.D. as a memorable life event and jokingly added, “now I understand why it is called the terminal degree.”
Still, her passion is educating future nurses. “I enjoy many things in teaching nursing but having the opportunity to assist students in reaching their goals/dreams and also being able to see them transform into safe, caring nurses in the nursing workforce are probably the most rewarding ones,” Gunn said.
Coming from a tightly-knit family, Gunn said she and her siblings spend a great deal of time together. Her nephews and nieces, who she said she absolutely adores, are “my world and keep me entertained and busy,” she said.
When her mother passed away eight years ago, she and her family honored the matriarch’s memory by establishing the Debbie Gunn Memorial Scholarship through The MCC Foundation.
When she’s not at the College, Gunn enjoys traveling, reading, shopping and spending quality time with family. She also follows many mantras but narrows her list to three:
“Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever.” – Mahatma Gandhi
“The best teachers are those who show you where to look but don’t tell what to see.” – Alexandra K. Trenfor
“There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard works, and learning from failure.” – Colin Powell
