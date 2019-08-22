Citizens National Bank recently became the first Mississippi-based community bank to partner with Zelle to provide a person-to-person (P2P) payment experience for its customers.
Changing the way money moves, Zelle allows funds to be sent from one bank account to another in minutes, using only a recipient’s e-mail address or U.S. mobile number. Citizen’s National Bank offers Zelle free of charge.
“We are thrilled to offer our customers Zelle because it has revolutionized the way that consumers send money to friends, family, or just about anyone else they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S," said in a news release. "It’s also safe because there is no need for the sender and recipient to share their bank account number or address with each other.
Citizens National Bank customers can log into their CNB Mobile Banking App or Online Banking and simply choose the option of Send Money with Zelle®, enroll and become a Zelle user.
Over 100 million people throughout the United States already have access to Zelle through their mobile banking app or the Zelle standalone app as a quick way to send money in a matter of minutes when both parties are already enrolled.
“Many of our customers tell us that they enjoy the convenience of Zelle because it allows them to quickly reimburse a friend or family member when they need to split the cost of a gift, the cost of lunch, or traveling expenses just to name a few,” Callahan said.
About Zelle®
Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move.
The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers to send fast person-to-person payments to friends and family with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in consumer bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit http://www.zellepay.com.
