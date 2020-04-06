Citizens National Bank supports L.O.V.E'S Kitchen

Submitted photo
Citizens National Bank recently donated $1,000 to help L.O.V.E'S Kitchen of Meridian replenish its food pantry. Pictured are Fannie Johnson, the director of L.O.V.E'S Kitchen and Tra Alford of Citizens National Bank.
MERIDIAN [ndash] In keeping with the wishes of Mrs. Harvey and her family, there will be no services. Final arrangements were entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home. Mrs. Harvey, 86, died Saturday, April 4, at her residence.
Graveside services will be Friday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at Pack Cemetery with Rev. Hope Cooley officiating and arrangements entrusted to Berry and Gardner. Mr. Horne, 77, of Meridian, died April 3 at Merit Health, Brandon.
STONEWALL [ndash] Private graveside services for Mrs. Bernice Ray will be held Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Stonewall Cemetery with Pastor Ceola Davis officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
Private graveside services for Miss Shamia T. Coverson will he held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. with Overseer Shirley Benson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
MERIDIAN [ndash] Private graveside services will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sunset Cemetery with Rev. Wilson officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry and Gardner Funeral Home.
