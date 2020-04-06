Citizens National Bank supports L.O.V.E'S Kitchen

Submitted photo

Citizens National Bank recently donated $1,000 to help L.O.V.E'S Kitchen of Meridian replenish its food pantry. Pictured are Fannie Johnson, the director of L.O.V.E'S Kitchen and Tra Alford of Citizens National Bank.

