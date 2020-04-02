Citizens National Bank shows appreciation around Meridian

Submitted photo

Citizens National Bank employees made their way around Meridian this week to show their appreciation to firefighters, the sheriff’s department and the East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club. The bank delivered Subway sandwiches and chips to all seven fire stations on Tuesday. On Wednesday, the bank showed its appreciation to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department by delivering Cater's Market sandwiches and cookies. The bank also stopped by the East Mississippi Boys and Girls Club to donate $2,500 towards the agency’s 'Grab-N-Go' and 'Drop-N-Go' food services.