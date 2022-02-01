BauerFinancial, Inc. of Coral Gables, Florida, has announced that Citizens National Bank has earned its coveted 5-Star Superior Rating. A 5-Star rating indicates that the Bank is one of the strongest financial institutions in the nation, excelling in such areas as capital strength, asset quality, profitability, and much more. The nation’s leading independent bank and credit union rating and research firm, BauerFinancial has been reporting and analyzing the performance of U.S. banks and credit unions since 1983.
“Given the challenges that our country has faced over the past two years, it is really important to make sure that you bank with a financial institution that is safe, secure, and invests in the communities it serves.” Archie McDonnell, CEO of Citizens National Bank said. He continued by adding that “Citizens National Bank is a customer centric Community Development Financial Institution that is interested in serving all customers in its footprint to the best of its ability.”
All institutions are subject to federal regulatory capital requirements, but those requirements vary among institutions and are dependent on many factors. In general, banks are required to maintain a leverage capital ratio, a tier 1 risk-based capital ratio, and a total risk-based capital ratio above certain guidelines. Citizens National Bank maintain very strong capital ratios.
In addition to the capital ratio, other criteria are used to determine the BauserFinancial Star Rating. Some of these include, but are not limited to: profitability/loss trend, evaluating the level of delinquent loans, chargeoffs and repossessed assets, the market versus book value of the investment portfolio, regulatory supervisory agreements, the community reinvestment rating (CRA), historical data and liquidity.
Financial data is compiled for U.S. banks and thrifts from call report data that is reported to federal regulators and no institution can pay for, or opt out of, a Bauer financial rating.
Founded in 1888, Citizens National Bank is currently celebrating 134 years of service as an independent, Mississippi-owned community bank with locations in the following Mississippi communities: Olive Branch, Southaven, Columbus, Kosciusko, Philadelphia, Meridian, Quitman, Ridgeland, Madison, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Laurel, and Waynesboro.
The Bank has assets in excess of $1.7 billion and manages over $1.8 billion in its Wealth Management Division, which is committed to assisting clients with the accumulation, preservation, and transfer of wealth. Learn more about Citizens National Bank by visiting www.yourcnb.com.
