Citizens National Bank hosts Boy Scout popcorn fundraiser

Submitted photo

Local cub scouts and boy scouts officially kicked off their annual popcorn fundraiser this week. On hand were Archie McDonnell, CEO of Citizens National Bank, Will Thames from Troop 2, which is sponsored by Central United Methodist Church; Ethan Swartz from Pack 16, which is sponsored by Midway Baptist Church, Lawson Goodman of Troop 2, and Ken Kercheval, Scout Executive.