Citizens National Bank hosts Boy Scout popcorn fundraiser

Local cub scouts and boy scouts have officially kicked off their annual popcorn fundraiser. Ken Kercheval, Executive Director for the Choctaw Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America, was on hand to give an overview of the popcorn sale during a press conference which was held this week at Citizens National Bank's Downtown Banking Centre in Meridian.
"This fundraiser is vital to our Scouting program," Kercheval said. "The popcorn sale supports our local scouting units in east Mississippi, which include Kemper, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Newton, and Clarke counties, as well as Choctaw County in West Alabama. The funds are used to help area scouts pay for scouting uniforms, attend camp and purchase the equipment they need,” he added.
New this year is the Council’s partnership with CampMasters Gourmet Popcorn. Kercheval said that CampMasters has a larger variety of decorative popcorn tins which have proven to be big hit for holiday gift giving. Some of the most popular flavors this year are the Chocolate Drizzled Caramel Popcorn, Cinammon Crunch, White and Yellow Cheddar and Movie Theater Extra Butter.
In addition to their door-to-door sales, local scouts will be setting up at various locations around town for show and sell events. In the meantime, door to door sales have already begun and the sale will continue through late October.
“When our Scouts ask you to buy their popcorn, we want everybody to know that there’s a lot more to it than just enjoying great popcorn,” Kercheval said. “Your popcorn purchase is a vote of confidence for local boys who are training to become our leaders of tomorrow,” he said, adding that the fundraiser is important because it teaches Scouts to set a goal, develop their selling techniques, and learn to interact with people.
Kercheval also said Citizens National Bank’s support of the popcorn sale has been a huge asset to the council’s fundraising success over the years. The bank promotes the popcorn sale in a number of ways, including digital billboard messages, and radio commercials. “We are truly grateful for our partnership with Citizens National Bank over the years to help us get the word out,” Kercheval added.
Archie McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer of Citizens National Bank, agrees that the partnership between the Bank and the Scout Council has been a great one over the years as the bank believes in supporting local youth. “Area youth have a much greater chance of being successful when they know that local community leaders support their efforts to make the right choices and develop leadership skills that last a lifetime. As a locally owned, community bank, we truly believe it is our civic responsibility to make a difference, and we refer to it as the Power of Local,” McDonnell added.
To learn more about the fundraiser, or to sign up your child for scouting, call 601-693-6757 or visit their office at 4818 North Park Drive. You can also visit the Choctaw Area Council’s website, www.cacbsa.org, to find the scout unit nearest you.
