Citizens Bank Reward "A" Scholarship

Submitted photo 

The Citizens Bank donates more than $24,000 to local students and their respective high schools through its Reward “A” Scholarship program. Each year, this program awards 16 $1,000 scholarships to eligible junior and seniors, along with 16 $500 school contributions. The Lauderdale County Reward “A” Scholarship winner was Paige McIlwain, a senior from Clarkdale High School, who is pictured with Mike Shelby of The Citizens Bank.

Submitted photo 

