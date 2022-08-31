CIS uses sonic waves to treat blockage 

Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is using a new lithotripsy balloon by Shockwave Medical, Inc. to treat peripheral artery disease (PAD) at Anderson Regional Medical Center.
The first Shockwave treatment at Anderson was performed by interventional cardiologist Dr. Zaid Altheeb on Aug. 8.
Lithotripsy is an advanced technology that uses sonic pressure waves to break up hardened calcium buildups so that blockages can be removed, and blood flow can be restored. This technology creates a series of micro-fractures in the calcium, and the balloon expands the vessel, enabling blood flow. This therapy uses a similar minimally-invasive approach that has been used by physicians for decades to treat kidney stones, which are also made up of calcium.
“Shockwave lithotripsy is a technology that delivers pulsatile sonic pressure to break the hard material in heavily calcified blockages,” explained Dr. Altheeb. “I am glad to have it in the heart cath lab at Anderson, as it is shown to be safe and effective in treating lesions in patients with chronic peripheral vascular disease, and it is proven to be a valuable device to use in challenging cases.”
PAD affects more than 12 million people in the United States by preventing blood flow to the legs and feet, causing significant pain and limited mobility, and potentially leading to surgery or even amputation in severe cases. Symptoms of PAD in the legs include: pain or cramping after activity, numbness, coldness, sores or ulcers that won’t heal, discoloration, hair loss, shiny skin or a weak pulse.
To learn more about this technology, visit shockwavemedical.com. To schedule an appointment at CIS in Meridian, visit www.cardio.com or call 601-282-8980.
