Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is awarding free educational scholarships to those interested in continuing their education online to become medical assistants.
Benefits of the scholarship include free schooling, convenient online education, and the opportunity for gainful employment. CIS partners with Fletcher Technical Community College to develop and offer this program.
New classes begin each spring and fall semester and include one semester of online didactic training followed by one semester of 500+ clinical hours at a CIS location. This scholarship provides students with the knowledge and skills to perform non-invasive and peripheral examinations of the cardiovascular system to aid physicians with diagnosis and therapeutic treatments.
The program includes instruction in reviewing and recording patient data, diagnostic procedures, data analysis, physician consultation, equipment operation, and professional standards and ethics.
Upon graduation, students are awarded a Certificate of Technical Competency (CTC) in Medical Clinical Assistant and are eligible for the Certified Clinical Medical Assistant (CCMA) certification exam through National Healthcareer Association.
Application information can be found at www.cardio.com/career-opportunities.
