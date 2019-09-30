The American Heart Association and the American Medical Association awarded Gold Status to Cardiovascular Institute of the South for its work getting patient blood pressure rates under control and helping to reducince the number of Americans who have heart attacks and strokes each year.
CIS is one of 542 physician practices and health systems to be recognized nationally by the AMA and AHA Target: BP program for achieving blood pressure control rates of 70 percent or more in their adult patient population with high blood pressure, according to a CIS news release.
Target: BP is a national initiative between the AHA and AMA aimed at addressing the growing burden of high blood pressure in the United States. The initiative aims to help health care organizations improve blood pressure control rates through use of the AMA’s evidence-based M.A.P. quality improvement program, and recognizes organizations committed to improving blood pressure control, according to the news release.
“Uncontrolled high blood pressure can lead to significant health risks. To further advance our mission to provide our patients with the highest quality cardiovascular care, CIS implemented new blood pressure screening and monitoring systems, and because of these improvements, 83 percent of our patients now have their blood pressure controlled. CIS is honored to be recognized by the AHA and AMA for this achievement,” David Konur, CIS CEO, said in a statement.
There are 116 million U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, the nation’s number one risk factor for heart attack and stroke, and less than half have it controlled to target level, according to the news release. Many patients are unaware of the deadly consequences associated with high blood pressure and that it can be managed working in partnership with their physician to create and follow a treatment plan.
"Collaboration is key to managing high blood pressure," AHA President Robert Harrington, MD, FAHA, said in a statement. "When doctors, clinics, patients and organizations like the American Heart Association and American Medical Association are all working towards the same goal, we have the opportunity for great success. We are pleased to be a part of the success of so many practices – and so many patients – in reducing high blood pressure and improving health."
Based in Houma Mississippi, CIS has a location in Meridian.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.