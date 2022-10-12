Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) has received two gold awards from the American Heart Association for its commitment to reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke through cholesterol and blood pressure management. This recognition applies to the CIS clinic in Meridian as well as all clinics in Louisiana.
For the fourth year in a row, CIS has earned Gold recognition for the accuracy of blood pressure management, with more than 70% of the affected adult patients having controlled blood pressure as part of the Target: BP™ initiative. CIS surpasses this target with more than 80 percent of patients having controlled blood pressure, earning the Gold Plus award. However, blood pressure continues to be a national health concern. Out of 116 million U.S. adults living with high blood pressure, the nation’s number one risk factor for heart attack and stroke, less than half have it controlled to target level.
In addition, CIS also received the Check. Change. Control. Cholesterol™ Gold Award this year for having more than 70% of adult, at-risk atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease patients appropriately managed with statin therapy. About 87 percent of CIS patients in Mississippi have managed cholesterol. High cholesterol is one of the major controllable risk factors for coronary heart disease, heart attack and stroke, but only half of 94 million adults with elevated cholesterol are appropriately managing their condition.
“At CIS, we recognize the importance of implementing evidence-based medicine guidelines into our practice to control cholesterol and blood pressure and ultimately lower the risk of heart disease and stroke in our patients,” said CIS CEO David Konur.
“Most patients are unaware of the ‘silent killers’ that we refer to as hypertension and high cholesterol which are such a big result of our Southern diet,” explained Dr. Tom Plavac, CIS interventional cardiologist. “Patients and their physicians are partners in managing these potentially harmful but treatable conditions, and we want to help you live a long healthy life.”
Learn more about the importance of managing these conditions, or schedule an appointment with a CIS cardiologist, by visiting www.cardio.com.
About Cardiovascular Institute of the South Founded by Dr. Craig Walker in 1983, Cardiovascular Institute of the South (CIS) is a world-leader in preventing, detecting and treating cardiovascular and peripheral vascular disease. CIS offers a comprehensive heart and vascular program with expert physicians trained in many specialties, including internal medicine, nuclear cardiology, electrophysiology, lipid management, coronary artery disease, peripheral vascular disease, valve disease, venous disease and interventional procedures. CIS has earned international acclaim as a pioneer of research, development and education, as well as an innovator in the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. With a dedicated team of more than 1,150 team members, CIS provides comprehensive cardiovascular care at 21 locations across Louisiana and Mississippi, with 10 telemedicine programs. CIS has also been recognized by Modern Healthcare as a Best Place to Work in Healthcare for three years in a row. CIS remains at the forefront of technology, providing the highest-quality, compassionate care. This mission has guided the institute for more than 39 years of excellence. For more information about CIS, call 1-800-425-2565 or visit www.cardio.com.
